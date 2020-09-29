1 Million Cups announces fall speakers, hybrid format

Sept. 29, 2020
The entrepreneurial speaker series 1 Million Cups has a lineup of speakers ready for this fall and a new way to watch them.
The weekly Wednesday event at 9 a.m. has capacity for 40 people at the Museum of Visual Materials to attend in person.
“We are taking a variety of safety precautions including socially-distanced seating and require masks for in-person attendees,” co-organizer Matt Paulson said. “People do not need to sign up in advance to attend. Pinnacle Productions is doing a live stream for us on both Facebook Live and YouTube. We are also posting the recordings to the Startup Sioux Falls website.”
Upcoming speakers are:
Sept. 30: Lance White, Chef Lance’s on Phillips
Oct. 7: Brienne Maner, Zeal Center for Entpreneurship
Oct. 14: Craig Arnold, Nanopareil
Oct. 21: Lance Glammeier, Glamme Systems
Oct 28: Kristina Johnson, OmegaQuant
1 Million Cups started its fall season last Wednesday featuring Nikkee Rhody of Falls Fintech, a fintech accelerator, and Adam Finke of Cedar, a Falls Fintech cohort.
You can watch here:
The plan is to run the event weekly through mid-December and resume after the holidays in January. The organizing team is: John Meyer, Lemonly; Matt Paulson and Maureen Ohm, MarketBeat; Brienne Maner, Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship and Sadie Swier, Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.