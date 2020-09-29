1 Million Cups announces fall speakers, hybrid format

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 29, 2020

The entrepreneurial speaker series 1 Million Cups has a lineup of speakers ready for this fall and a new way to watch them.

The weekly Wednesday event at 9 a.m. has capacity for 40 people at the Museum of Visual Materials to attend in person.

“We are taking a variety of safety precautions including socially-distanced seating and require masks for in-person attendees,” co-organizer Matt Paulson said. “People do not need to sign up in advance to attend. Pinnacle Productions is doing a live stream for us on both Facebook Live and YouTube. We are also posting the recordings to the Startup Sioux Falls website.”

Upcoming speakers are:

Sept. 30: Lance White, Chef Lance’s on Phillips

Oct. 7: Brienne Maner, Zeal Center for Entpreneurship

Oct. 14: Craig Arnold, Nanopareil

Oct. 21: Lance Glammeier, Glamme Systems

Oct 28: Kristina Johnson, OmegaQuant

1 Million Cups started its fall season last Wednesday featuring Nikkee Rhody of Falls Fintech, a fintech accelerator, and Adam Finke of Cedar, a Falls Fintech cohort.

You can watch here:

The plan is to run the event weekly through mid-December and resume after the holidays in January. The organizing team is: John Meyer, Lemonly; Matt Paulson and Maureen Ohm, MarketBeat; Brienne Maner, Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship and Sadie Swier, Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.