45-acre hunting grounds near Big Sioux Recreation Area tops sales report at $1.1 million

Dec. 29, 2020

The most expensive residential property sale for the week of Dec. 7 was $1.1 million for a 45-acre lot with a building eligibility on the southwest edge of the Big Sioux Recreation Area.

The land, which includes frontage along the Big Sioux River, features a private shooting range and has been set up for hunting with food plots for wildlife. There is an outbuilding.

Another property sold for more than $1 million in the weekly report. A new home built by Zome’s Construction in the Mystic Creek neighborhood on the east side of Sioux Falls went for $1,050,000. The 4,800-square-foot home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 residential property sales for the week of Dec. 7:

10. 2613 S. Snow Mass Ave., $546,000

9. 2615 S. Clarkway Drive, $567,500

8. 27224 Lovely Place, Tea; $573,000

7. 48106 Spring Valley Place, Brandon; $579,000

6. 2106 S. Meadowview Ave., $621,000

5. 6208 S. Doral Trail, $624,500

4. 27421 SD Highway 11, Harrisburg; $640,000

3. 26507 Lakeview Place, Hartford; $775,000

2. 201 N. Autumnwood Court, $1,050,000

1. 9500 E. Maple St., Brandon, $1,100,000