5 new car wash options for the year ahead

March 3, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by Silverstar Car Wash.

Show of hands, everyone who needs a trip through the car wash.

We thought so. Us too.

The good news: If you’re a Silverstar Car Wash member, your unlimited wash awaits no matter how many snow melts and mud puddles we’re in for in the coming weeks.

The better news: It’s going to get even easier to find a Silverstar.

“We continually receive feedback from our customers on additional areas where they’d like to see us add locations,” co-owner Bryan Slama said.

As Silverstar adds more locations, “we’re having a lot of fun building teams plus being able to give back to the communities we’re in. And we just enjoy washing a lot of cars,” added regional manager Andrea Vetos.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest washes ahead:

East 57th Street

Silverstar’s newest Sioux Falls wash is open and already popular with customers. The growing east side is loving this wash at 4401 E. 57th St.

It includes two pay lanes to enter quickly and easily, a free vacuum and towel area, and a thorough wash bay tunnel.

“We’ve implemented some great new perks that are included with every wash,” Slama said. “In addition to our free high-powered vacuums, we’re also adding new self-detailing compressed air tools at the vacuum area, as well as an automatic mat cleaner.”

41st Street and Grange Avenue

This location in front of Costco is currently undergoing a remodel and will open in late spring.

“Our 41st Street location will be our first site with a ‘members room,’ an indoor, climate-controlled area that will house the automatic mat cleaner as well as additional interior cleaning products for purchase,” Slama said.

The property at 23rd and Minnesota is currently being leased to Avera Health for COVID-19 testing but will begin the remodel process after the lease ends.

“This location is going to fulfill an ongoing request from customers for a more centralized location near downtown,” Slama said.

It’s estimated to open in summer of 2021 and also will house an expanded training facility, parts warehouse and Silverstar headquarters offices.

New Sioux Falls locations

Upon completion of the current developments, Silverstar will have nine Sioux Falls locations, but they aren’t done yet.

“With the rate of growth in Sioux Falls, we are looking in certain areas of town for potential new locations,” Slama said. “We look forward to making additional announcements shortly.”

Sioux City locations

Silverstar has four locations open in Sioux City and two locations in development. The newest Silverstar is in front of Southern Hills Mall and will open this month.

Another is on York Street in front of Sam’s Club and just started construction. It’s estimated to open later this summer.

What’s next

Silverstar is exploring additional Midwest cities that would benefit from having a better car wash experience.

“As we continue to grow in our local communities, we are also in the early stages of expanding to other Midwest markets that we believe will enjoy the convenience that Silverstar provides,” Slama said.

Is your vehicle reminding you that unlimited washes really should be in your future? Click here to lock in your Silverstar membership today.