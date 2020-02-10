605 Made announces 2020 events

0 shares Share

Feb. 10, 2020

605 Made has set the dates for its popular series of pop-up events featuring area makers, local foods and beverages, and entertainment.

The brand is a partnership between Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business.

605 Made is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, Nyberg’s Ace and the South Dakota Retailers Association.

The 605 Made Spring Market kicks off the year from noon to 8 p.m. May 1 in the atrium of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, 100 S. Phillips Ave.

It also will be a stop on the First Friday Art & Wine Walk downtown.

The Spring Market is by invitation only for makers and will feature a selection of popular items perfect for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduation gifts. Sign up here to follow the event on Facebook.

The 605 Made Night Market returns from 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 22 in the parking lot of Cherapa Place downtown, featuring live entertainment, tons of food and beverage options and a pop-up market of local merchandise.

Because there is so much interest in this event, applications are being accepted now through March 27.

Makers, download your 605 Made Night Market Application here: 2020 – 605 Made Night Market Application.

Food vendors, download your Food 605 Made Night Market Application here: Food 605 Made Night Market Application.

Finally, the 605 Made Holiday Market will finish off the year with a day of local holiday shopping inside the underground parking garage at Cherapa Place.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.

Makers can watch for applications to be available this fall.