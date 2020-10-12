605 Made announces virtual holiday markets

0 shares Share

Oct. 12, 2020

605 Made will host its popular holiday shopping event as a three-part series of virtual markets this season.

Shoppers can watch and shop live on Facebook at noon Dec. 4, 11 and 18 and then schedule a pickup time for items they’ve bought.

605 Made is co-organized by Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business, and it’s sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls. The holiday market typically is held inside the parking garage of Cherapa Place but will be entirely digital this year because of the pandemic.

“We weighed several options for in-person shopping but ultimately decided it was best for all involved to run this as a virtual event with multiple opportunities to shop,” said Stacy Wengler, owner of Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage. “We’re looking forward to bringing you a great variety of locally made merchandise that will be perfect for holiday gifting.”

Wengler and SiouxFalls.Business founder Jodi Schwan will host the series of live markets. Follow the event on Facebook here, or visit facebook.com/605made to watch live.

“We tried virtual markets in the spring and found shoppers really enjoyed them,” Schwan said. “There will be new reasons to watch each week with some surprises in store for shoppers. We just really encourage everyone to continue to buy local, gift local and support these talented makers during a challenging year.”

Makers can apply to have their merchandise sold at the 605 Made Holiday Market by contacting knottygnome605@gmail.com.