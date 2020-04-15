605 Made Market goes virtual

0 shares Share

April 15, 2020

Shopping local can’t be stopped by a pandemic.

The 605 Made Spring Market is going virtual, with a live sale scheduled for May 1 on the date that would have been the spring market.

Hosts Stacy Wengler of Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and Jodi Schwan of SiouxFalls.Business will show you items from several local makers from noon to 1 p.m. at facebook.com/605made.

Shoppers will simply comment “sold” with an item number, and Knotty Gnome will follow up on payment and pickup or delivery options. They also will be able to watch a replay via YouTube at SiouxFalls.Business if they don’t use Facebook.

“So many of our makers would have been selling in retail stores or at events this spring, and they have fantastic new products to offer thanks to plenty of time at home,” Schwan said. “This is a way you can continue to shop local, support these artists and find gifts that are one-of-a-kind.”

They 605 Made Virtual Market will offer a variety of items perfect for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation or a gift to yourself. To follow the event on Facebook so you’ll be reminded to shop, click here.

605 Made still hopes to offers its annual Night Market on Aug. 22 and its Holiday Market on Dec. 5

605 Made is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Retailers Association.