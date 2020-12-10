605 Made Virtual Holiday Market announces Dec. 11 makers

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 10, 2020

Shop one-of-a-kind, locally made merchandise from your home or office for the next two Fridays at the 605 Made Virtual Holiday Market.

The holiday event typically is one day and held in a parking garage in downtown Sioux Falls.

This year, it has been adjusted for live, virtual shopping. Follow 605 Made on Facebook to watch the live sales, and sign up for the Facebook event to make sure you’re reminded.

605 Made is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and co-organized by Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business.

The sales will begin at noon Dec. 11 and 18. Each maker featured will have multiple items for sale. Merchandise will be available for pickup during normal business hours at Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage in Hartford. Call the store when you arrive for curbside service.

Here’s a look at the makers who will be featured Dec. 11:

Bluebird Creations: Pressed-flower frames.

Pressed-flower frames. Deb’s Designer Crafts: Holiday gift baskets.

Holiday gift baskets. Catherine Dekkenga: Felt decor.

Felt decor. Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage: Holiday decor — including gnomes!

Holiday decor — including gnomes! Mama Peacock: Handmade ornaments.

Handmade ornaments. Quail Honey: Honey products.

Honey products. She’s Sew Crafty: Recipe and celebration boxes, table centerpieces.

Recipe and celebration boxes, table centerpieces. Stitch Nifty Designs: Tea towels.

The sale will use the platform CommentSold, which easily allows buyers to lock in their items and pay online. Shoppers will need to register first. Go to 605made.commentsold.com, and sign up through your Facebook account. Be sure to confirm your account before you begin shopping.

Remaining merchandise from makers featured Dec. 4 also can be purchased through 605made.commentsold.com under the “shop” tab.