605 Made Virtual Holiday Market announces Dec. 18 makers

Dec. 17, 2020

It’s your final day to shop local virtually at the 605 Made Virtual Holiday Market on Friday.

The holiday event typically is one day and held in a parking garage in downtown Sioux Falls.

This year, it has been adjusted for live, virtual shopping. Follow 605 Made on Facebook to watch the live sales, and sign up for the Facebook event to make sure you’re reminded.

605 Made is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and co-organized by Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business.

The sales will begin at noon Friday. Each maker featured will have multiple items for sale. Merchandise will be available for pickup during normal business hours at Knotty Gnome in Hartford. Call the store when you arrive for curbside service.

Here’s a look at the makers who will be featured Friday:

Bas & Ben: Gnome bottle toppers.

Gnome bottle toppers. Handcrafted by Heidi: Holiday glass decor.

Holiday glass decor. Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage: Holiday decor, jewelry and reusable gift bags.

Holiday decor, jewelry and reusable gift bags. Mitzi’s Pretties: South Dakota-inspired hats.

South Dakota-inspired hats. Sawdust Creations: Handmade games.

Handmade games. That’s Sew Crochet: Teething rings and rattles.

Teething rings and rattles. Your Quilt is Ready: Quilts.

The sale will use the platform CommentSold, which easily allows buyers to lock in their items and pay online. Shoppers will need to register first. Go to 605made.commentsold.com, and sign up through your Facebook account. Be sure to confirm your account before you begin shopping.

Remaining merchandise from makers featured Dec. 4 and 11 also can be purchased through 605made.commentsold.com under the “shop” tab.