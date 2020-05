0 shares Share

May 14, 2020

After nearly selling out of merchandise two weeks ago, the 605 Made Virtual Market is returning Friday, May 15.

You can shop newly made, local merchandise from a variety of makers. Items include lawn decor and games, jewelry, accessories, home decor, and bath and body products.

605 Made is a partnership between Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business, sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Retailers Association.

The live sale will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on the 605 Made Facebook page.

Quantities will be limited, so make sure and catch the sale right away for graduation gifts, Father’s Day presents or a treat to yourself.