Jan. 5, 2021

The most expensive residential sale for the week of Dec. 14 was $1.25 million for a 5,400-square foot home on the southern edge of Sioux Falls.

The home in the Timber Oak Estates neighborhood near 85th Street and Western Avenue has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. It was built in 2012 on a 1-acre lot and includes a guest house.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Dec. 14:

10. 47825 249th St., Garretson; $500,000

9. 615 E. Wiswall Place, $510,000

8. 727 E. Inverness Drive, $535,000

7. 601 E. Douglas Fir Ave., $546,000

6. 2801 S. Snow Mass Ave., $573,000

5. 112 Bedrock Circle, Harrisburg; $630,000

4. 5808 S. Frontier Trail, $668,000

3. 25445 484th Ave., Garretson; $745,000

2. 1809 N. Marlowe Ave., $826,500

1. 8000 S. Windswept Circle, $1.25 million