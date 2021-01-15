0 shares Share

Account associate

A Click Rain account associate owns the day-to-day details that make our projects and clients successful. They are the client and team voice all in one. Reporting, strategy, account service, project management and DETAILS are all daily requirements. Those without a passion for marketing technology, fast pace and breakfast burritos need not apply.

QUALITIES

Understand basic digital platforms (come prepared to talk CMS, CRM, SEO, ATV — not the last one).

Solid analytical, written and verbal skills.

Keen understanding of Click Rain project management process.

Proactive, highly motivated.

Ability to multitask — you will be juggling 20 tasks for 10 clients at the same time.

Detail-oriented with ability to provide excellent customer service

Preference given to college graduates with a degree in marketing, business, communication or advertising and relevant entry-level job experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage tasks in our project management system.

Set up calls and meetings with clients and internal team.

Prepare meeting agendas and deliverables for client and internal meetings.

Execute email marketing, social posting and other tactical needs.

Implement CMS updates.

Answer and field inbound Click Rain phone calls.

Organize client information, reporting and working documents.

Provide clients with post-meeting summaries.

Provide team with retainer hour updates.

Why should you join our crew?

We focus on you and provide a culture that promotes your personal and professional growth.

We have the benefits you’d expect from an agency: the good stuff like medical, dental and vision insurance, matching 401(k), personalized career growth plans, etc. But we also offer remote work flexibility, summer hours, company-paid volunteer time, casual dress, wellness membership reimbursement, a great team of people and more.

We were founded on the belief that people come first, and we plan to keep it that way.

If you love technology and digital marketing, and you want to work where your well-being is No. 1, apply today!