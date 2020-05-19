Administrative assistant grows into sales operations lead

0 shares Share

May 19, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Samantha Chamness, a sales operations lead, business development at Marsh & McLennan Agency.

Name: Samantha “Sam” Chamness

Age: 32

Hometown: I was born in Frankfurt, Germany, but I consider Sioux Falls my hometown.

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

Though my parents were originally from the Midwest, my dad was in the Army, and we spent the majority of my childhood traveling. My dad was fortunate enough to retire in Sioux Falls, and my family runs an outdoor shooting complex in Humboldt, S.D. Sioux Falls gives me that perfect balance of city life, but the country is just a short drive away.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

I was fortunate enough to work in Boston and live on the East Coast for a few years, but there is always something special about coming home. Sioux Falls is that home to me. My closest friends and family live here, and I just love the community and culture Sioux Falls has developed.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

The people. My co-workers are some of my closest friends and favorite people. In my role, I have the opportunity to sit down and talk to my team and really take time to listen. Everyone is looking for growth and opportunities in their own way, and my goal is to try to bring some of that to life.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I was lucky enough to grow up with Howalt+McDowell Insurance as a kid and started out as an administrative assistant in my 20s. I realized quickly how technical, challenging and rewarding this industry could be. Marsh & McLennan Agency has given me the opportunity to start a career and continue to grow with the organization, locally and nationally.

Describe Marsh & McLennan Agency in three words.

Team. Community. Energy.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

Our office takes pride in our partnership with the Sioux Empire United Way – it is such a great organization, where 90 cents of every dollar raised goes toward local programs.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Knowing Chick-fil-A is finally coming to Sioux Falls, I am officially content.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I’ve had the opportunity to work with Marsh & McLennan Agency for the past 10 years and have been fortunate to progress in my role while making an impact to our organization. I am hoping in the next five years I will still be growing at MMA while constantly challenging myself to think differently. This is the team, organization and community I want to be a part of for my career.