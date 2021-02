0 shares Share

Administrative specialist

The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship is hiring an administrative specialist.

Join an innovative team that is passionate about fostering a community that supports founders.

Zeal is looking for an energetic, organized and detail-oriented team member who can provide strong internal and external customer service. The primary responsibilities of this role include office administration, clerical accounting, and program and communications support.

For a full job description, click here.

Applications can be submitted by sending a cover letter and resume to Brienne Maner at brienne@realzeal.com.