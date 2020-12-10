All-inclusive luxury lifestyle awaits in downtown loft community

0 shares Share

Dec. 10, 2020

This paid Loft Life listing is sponsored by The Cascade at Falls Park.

Your stay-at-home getaway awaits in the heart of Uptown Sioux Falls when you move into a rare opening at The Cascade at Falls Park.

There are a limited number of two-bedroom lofts available, ranging from 993 to 1,328 square feet.

“You’re not just moving into a new home here – you’re stepping into an incredible new lifestyle,” resident manager Laura Walters explained.

“These are luxurious lofts, but the community around them is truly what sets The Cascade apart. It’s literally like taking a mini-vacation every time you come home.”

Located at 701 N. Phillips Ave, The Cascade opened in 2019 and quickly has become an incredibly sought-after downtown living space.

“We don’t have many available lofts, but right now, we do have homes that are going to be a fit for many different households – from traditional apartment layouts to two-story town home-style homes,” Walters said.

“You’ll find modern, upscale finishes in each, including built-in bars, white or brown cabinets and large walk-in closets.”

The extras – such as double vanities and bonus storage – are here too.

“And our Cascade lofts are filled with technology,” Walters said.

“Smart-home features control your locks and temperatures, and our designated package receiving area includes cooled and locked units to keep all your deliveries safe.”

Your vehicle will be ready for you no matter what the weather with an underground parking spot included in your rent.

But you might find you don’t want to leave home much anyway.

“The Cascade offers so much to do without ever leaving the property,” Walters said.

Residents have access to three community rooms that include full kitchens, wet bars, fireplaces, tons of seating and rooftop patios.

“This quickly becomes your work-from-home space, your entertaining place and your connection to a whole new group of friends,” Walters said.

“Our residents often tell us they spend less time in their lofts than they expected once they discover all these bonus spaces.”

And the amenities just keep going at The Cascade.

Pick up a free Starbucks coffee in the lobby to start your day.

Lounge in the courtyard whenever the weather allows, with yoga on the lawn, a dip in the pool or a yard game with friends.

“Even your dog is going to love living here once you both discover the dog park in our courtyard,” Walters added.

You don’t even have to leave your home to go shopping, eat out or get groceries because The Cascade has on-site retail on the first floor along Phillips Avenue.

Retailers include Bloom Room Boutique, Layered Elements, The Factory Salon + Studio, Candy Cloud Factory, The Root Cellar, Severance Brewing and La Luna Cafe.

“You literally can pick up some lunch, stock up on groceries, grab a gift at a boutique, get a haircut and grab an outstanding local brew without ever leaving home,” Walters said.

“And when you do feel like getting away, Falls Park and trails are just up the road, the Levitt at the Falls is across the street or can be enjoyed from our rooftop patio.”

And, of course, all of downtown’s shopping, dining and entertainment are a short walk from home.

“Once you move in – or even just take a tour – you’ll realize right away why opportunities to move into The Cascade are so limited,” Walters said. “We can’t wait to help you make this home your own too.”

To schedule a tour or learn more about living at The Cascade at Falls Park, contact TheCascade@aptleasing.info or call (833) 784-1301 and start your staycation at The Cascade today!