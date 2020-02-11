Allegiant to add flights from Sioux Falls to San Diego

1.7k shares Share

Feb. 11, 2020

Allegiant Air is adding flights from Sioux Falls to San Diego.

The new seasonal, nonstop route to San Diego International Airport will start June 5 with flights twice a week. Travel dates on the airline’s reservation calendar run through Aug. 17. Travel will be on Mondays and Fridays.

The airline is offering an introductory fare that’s as low as $69 for a one-way ticket.

“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion in Sioux Falls by adding another desirable West Coast destination,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in a news release. “Area travelers will enjoy our convenient nonstop service to scenic coastlines and warm, sunny beaches.”

Allegiant announced in January that it will be adding flights from Sioux Falls to Nashville, Tenn., from May 21 through Aug. 16.

“We are thrilled with Allegiant’s decision to add San Diego to their list of seven destinations served out of Sioux Falls this summer,” said Dan Letellier, Sioux Falls Regional Airport executive director. “San Diego is one of the most popular family destinations in the country with beautiful weather, beaches, attractions including the San Diego Zoo, Legoland and Coronado Island. We are confident this new route will be one of Allegiant’s most popular.”