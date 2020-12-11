American Airlines begins offers preflight COVID-19 testing

0 shares Share

Dec. 11, 2020

American Airlines has started offering preflight testing to cities and states with COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Customers traveling to any U.S. city, state or territory that has COVID-19 travel restrictions will have access to at-home testing through LetsGetChecked for travel on or after Dec. 12.

“We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions,” Alison Taylor, chief customer officer for American Airlines, said in a statement. “As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience.”

There also is rapid testing being offered at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

Current cities, states and territories with COVID-19 travel restrictions include:

Alaska

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Chicago

Hawaii

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New York

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Vermont

Customers can learn more about LetsGetChecked and all of the airline’s testing partners by clicking here.

The at-home test costs $129 and has an average 48-hour turnaround time. Those who test positive won’t be allowed to fly and will be rebooked on a flight at least 14 days after the date of the positive test.

The airline said it will continue to work with LetsGetChecked to expand domestic testing as state testing requirements evolve.