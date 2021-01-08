Annual Pad Party seeks menstrual product donations

0 shares Share

An annual drive to collect donated menstrual products is adjusting this year with a weeklong effort.

Pad Party was founded by a group of Sioux Falls women more than a decade ago, inspired by a story from marketing leader Katrina Lehr-McKinney, who witnessed a woman coming into The Banquet with her husband and new baby. In desperate need of menstrual hygiene products, she was wearing her baby’s last diaper to get by.

“Menstrual products shouldn’t be seen as a luxury in the lives of women but unfortunately can be cost-prohibitive when you are prioritizing whether or not to spend your money on food, or pads and tampons,” Lehr-McKinney said. “This is a specific and important need — something that is many times overlooked when considering ways to help those who are in need of support. It is the hope of our group to continue bringing attention to this issue every year.”

This year’s 11th annual Pad Party runs Jan. 9-16. Donations will be delivered to The Banquet on Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Day, in recognition of the MLK Day of Service.

“We are asking the public to donate maxi pads, liners, tampons and incontinence products that provide support for women and girls throughout their life cycles,” Lehr-McKinney said.

The Pad Party usually hosts a drive event at Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery Taproom every year, “but COVID precautions are changing the way in which we are asking the public for help this year. Our goal is to deliver at least 50,000 products again this year,” Lehr-McKinney said.

Pads, tampons, liners and incontinence products can be dropped inside designated boxes at the following businesses beginning Saturday:

Miner Brewing Co., 2101 W. 41st St.

Elegant Mommy, 207 W. 37th St.

Escape 605 Downtown, 119 W. 10th St.

Fit My Feet, 3534 S. Western Ave.

Waterbury Heating and Cooling, 1401 E. Sioux St.

In the past decade, more than 200,000 products have been donated to The Banquet for redistribution to those who need them.

Other Pad Party community organization partners include The Women’s Day of Service, LEAD, Help For Huhas and The Banquet.