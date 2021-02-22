Apply now for Zeal’s second CO.STARTERS cohort

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 22, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship.

The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship is excited to announce that applications are once again open for CO.STARTERS, a 10-week accelerator program for entrepreneurs and their growth-stage startups.

The inaugural CO.STARTERS cohort is over halfway through the program at this point, and the Zeal team has been thrilled with the experience and its reception thus far. As they look forward to this next cohort, that positive response is all the more encouraging.

“I don’t think I realized how much value and power there is in an accelerator program such as CO.STARTERS,” said Brienne Maner, executive director at Zeal.

“It was eye-opening to see how quickly our team was able to connect the dots. We’re learning as we go, and we knew things would change and evolve over time, but I was surprised by how quickly we have accelerated the accelerator, if you will.”

The community’s support of the program also has proved valuable for Zeal.

“There’s been a lot of great energy and support from the community,” Maner said. “People are wanting to help support the founders going through this program, and they’re wanting to give their time, talent and treasure back to the community. We’ve been more than pleasantly surprised with the results.”

From established entrepreneurs who are volunteering to facilitate cohorts or signing up to be mentors, to media outlets that are promoting the program and telling the stories of participants, Zeal feels that CO.STARTERS has been adopted wholeheartedly by the Sioux Falls business ecosystem.

What is CO.STARTERS?

CO.STARTERS is a 10-week experience that walks a small group — typically 12 to 15 participants — through the basics of building a sustainable business.

The program isn’t limited by industry, and its first cohort featured a diverse group, including service-based businesses, retail shops, creatives, tech-based startups and more.

“If you are someone looking to introduce a new product or service into the marketplace, you are entrepreneurial, and this accelerator is for you,” Maner said.

While many entrepreneurs seeking an accelerator are at an early stage, the program also is suitable for more established, growth-stage startups that are looking to scale.

“This program is a comprehensive look at every aspect of starting a business, so whether you’re further along or not, sometimes people gloss over or devalue some of those steps along the way, and they learn there are some gaps that it’s good to go back and revisit,” Maner said.

Program sessions cover numerous aspects of running your own business, including knowing your customer, establishing structures and systems, and financial modeling.

What’s the value of CO.STARTERS for a growing startup?

The program’s benefits are robust, but one of the most valuable aspects of CO.STARTERS is the connections made — whether with fellow participants, high-caliber facilitators or other community partners.

Zeal plans to bring in new, local facilitators for every cohort, and this time around, there will be two co-facilitators: Ty Vuong and Tove Hoff Bormes. Both Vuong and Hoff Bormes have been through CO.STARTERS’ facilitator training program.

Over the course of the 10 weeks, participants are introduced to successful entrepreneurs within the community, many of whom offer to connect on an individual basis. Additionally, each participant is paired with a mentor from Zeal’s mentorship network after their graduation from the program.

Zeal also offers incentives and prizes for participants who make strides in talking to potential customers or offer their expertise to fellow cohort members.

The team at Zeal believes that CO.STARTERS is a powerful, long-term investment for a growing startup.

“You’re not done after graduation. There will be plenty of opportunities even beyond the accelerator to scale and grow your businesses, and Zeal can continue to provide those professional resources and connections, as well as tangible amenities like co-working spaces or dedicated office space,” Maner said.

“Ultimately, we want to see these businesses growing and flourishing in the Sioux Falls area, giving back to the bottom line of our economy and someday becoming that next generation of mentors.”

Apply now!

Applications are open until March 14. Participants will be notified of their acceptance by March 26, and the program will commence May 4.

The cohort will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, and the Zeal team hopes meetings can take place in person. Whether meetings are in person or virtual is subject to change based on public health concerns.

After careful consideration of the many benefits and associated costs, Zeal has decided to adjust the price of the program to $600, which includes all necessary course materials.

To ensure that CO.STARTERS remains accessible to entrepreneurs regardless of income level, financial assistance is available to applicants based on income and household size.

To learn more and begin an application, click here. If you are on the fence about applying, the Zeal team would be happy to connect you with an entrepreneur from the first cohort who can share about his or her experience.

Additionally, if you are part of the business or education community and are interested in getting involved as a sponsor, facilitator or mentor, Zeal encourages you to reach out at info@realzeal.org.