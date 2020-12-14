Arby’s opens new restaurant on South Louise

0 shares Share

Dec. 14, 2020

Arby’s opened today on the south side of Sioux Falls.

The local franchisee, American Roast Beef, built its 13th location as an addition onto Cody’s Smokehouse at 6401 S. Louise Ave. The founder of the barbecue restaurant, Joe Cody, is a partner in American Roast Beef.

“Being out here in this new and growing area, with Avera across the street growing and stuff like that, it was just an ideal spot to get into,” said Joe James, president of the franchise group.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only the drive-thru is open for now. Seating areas are open, however, at the other restaurants in the group.

“With everything that’s kind of picking up a little bit now with COVID, we thought we’ll just start with the drive-thru here to feel things out and see how things go,” James said. “We’re looking at maybe the first of the year to maybe open up the seating area. We’ll see how things are going.”

The seating area will hold 57 diners at a combination of booths and high-top and regular-height tables.

The decor is the same at the Arby’s in Brandon, which the group opened two years ago. It’s a combination of multicolored wood and white subway tile with accents of Arby’s signature red color.

American Roast Beef is always looking for additional locations, James said.

“There’s a couple more spots in Sioux Falls we probably could go to. We’re looking in the West 12th area. We just haven’t found anything yet.”

The area near 69th Street and Cliff Avenue or “out farther that way” is another potential spot, he said. The group has four other Arby’s locations in Sioux Falls, with the remainder in eastern South Dakota and one in Worthington, Minn.

The South Louise restaurant, which is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, wants to hire 10 more employees to fill out its team, James said. Half of the positions would be full-time.