Arc of Dreams to light blue honoring health care, essential workers

April 9, 2020

The Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls will be lit blue at 8 tonight as part of a national initiative to honor health care and essential workers.

The #LightItBlue initiative is meant to transform city skylines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sioux Falls lighting is sponsored by Cherapa Place.

More than 150 major sporting and entertainment venues, landmarks and historic buildings, and civic and arts organizations from coast to coast will use existing LED technology to illuminate in blue and post LED messages of support.

The #LightItBlue effort will continue weekly on Thursday nights across the U.S.

“At a time when we are fighting every day against a vicious and invisible enemy, there has been one constant – the heroism and resolve of the health care workers who continue to fight on the front lines and care for their fellow New Yorkers. They are the very definition of a hero, and we should collectively do what we can to honor and support them,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“I am directing that key buildings and structures throughout the state join the #LightItBlue campaign and be illuminated with the color blue on Thursday night as a way of thanking and standing in solidarity with the brave men and women who are truly doing God’s work.”

A highlight of participating cities and venues include:

Atlanta: Atlanta City Hall, Skyview Ferris Wheel, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore: M&T Bank Stadium, Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower

Boise: U.S. Bank Building

Boston: Boston City Hall, TD Garden

Cincinnati: Paul Brown Stadium

Chicago: Millennium Monument

Dallas: Star of Frisco, One Arts Plaza, AT&T headquarters

East Rutherford: MetLife Stadium

Glendale: Gila River Arena, State Farm Stadium

Green Bay: Lambeau Field

Houston: City Hall, Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium

Indianapolis: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kansas City: Arrowhead Stadium, Country Club Plaza

Little Rock: Big Dam Bridge

Los Angeles: LA Convention Center, the Forum, LAX Airport

Miami: Hard Rock Stadium

Minneapolis: U.S. Bank Stadium

New Orleans: Jackson Square, Smoothie King Center

New York: Madison Square Garden, One World Trade Center, Beacon Theatre

Pittsburgh: Heinz Field

Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field, One Liberty Place

San Francisco Bay Area: Levi’s Stadium

Seattle: Space Needle, CenturyLink Field

Sioux Falls: Arc of Dreams monument

St. Louis: James S. McDonnell Planetarium

Waco: Baylor University

Washington, D.C.: Capital One Arena

Originating in the U.K., the #LightItBlue volunteer effort has been organized in the U.S. by a collective of leaders from the events and entertainment industry to visualize their appreciation for the millions of Americans at the forefront of the crisis.

All activations will be executed using existing resources in accordance with local stay-at-home mandates.

The campaign invites Americans to join in at home by wearing blue, decorating windows and doorways with blue and sharing their own images or messages to essential workers with the hashtag #LightItBlue.