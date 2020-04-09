Arc of Dreams to light blue honoring health care, essential workers

- Retail
April 9, 2020
The Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls will be lit blue at 8 tonight as part of a national initiative to honor health care and essential workers.
The #LightItBlue initiative is meant to transform city skylines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sioux Falls lighting is sponsored by Cherapa Place.
More than 150 major sporting and entertainment venues, landmarks and historic buildings, and civic and arts organizations from coast to coast will use existing LED technology to illuminate in blue and post LED messages of support.
The #LightItBlue effort will continue weekly on Thursday nights across the U.S.
“At a time when we are fighting every day against a vicious and invisible enemy, there has been one constant – the heroism and resolve of the health care workers who continue to fight on the front lines and care for their fellow New Yorkers. They are the very definition of a hero, and we should collectively do what we can to honor and support them,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
“I am directing that key buildings and structures throughout the state join the #LightItBlue campaign and be illuminated with the color blue on Thursday night as a way of thanking and standing in solidarity with the brave men and women who are truly doing God’s work.”
A highlight of participating cities and venues include:
Originating in the U.K., the #LightItBlue volunteer effort has been organized in the U.S. by a collective of leaders from the events and entertainment industry to visualize their appreciation for the millions of Americans at the forefront of the crisis.
All activations will be executed using existing resources in accordance with local stay-at-home mandates.
The campaign invites Americans to join in at home by wearing blue, decorating windows and doorways with blue and sharing their own images or messages to essential workers with the hashtag #LightItBlue.
