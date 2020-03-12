Architectural artistry sparkles in Old Orchard dwelling

8 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 12, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Kathy O. Allen of Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Enjoy single-level living at its finest in the Old Orchard neighborhood with this exceptionally designed home.

A circular driveway surrounded by trees leads to this gorgeous, nearly 6,000 square-foot home at 2716 E. Old Orchard Trail that’s nestled on just under an acre of land.

“Distinctive architectural details were forward-thinking on the part of the builder, as there are exceptionally high ceilings and a remarkable floor plan,” listing agent Kathy Allen said.

“When you enter the front door, there is a wall of windows that overlook a private and picturesque wooded lot. You can see nature from every window.”

The spacious kitchen features an effortless layout, opening to a hearth room perfect for hosting guests or relaxing with family, surrounded by nature and natural light.

“And with a creative eye, you can make artful changes that bring the essence of you,” Allen said.

“The flow and bones of this home are incredible.”

The generously proportioned home brings a feeling of volume to the space, which can accommodate up to five bedrooms or easily adjust to become an office or hobby room.

“You will be thrilled with the master suite, offering possibly one of the largest master closets in town,” Allen said. “Ladies, there is plenty of room for every pair of shoes, clothing item or handbag you could dream of.

And, gentlemen, you’ll be just as pleased with the oversized garage, complete with epoxy floors.”

This home is unique in so many ways, Allen said.

“Even though it is a larger home, it exudes warmth and coziness.”

This Executive Home is listed at $1,195,000. Shown by appointment. Please contact Kathy O. Allen at 605-728-5105 or kathyoline@sio.midco.net.