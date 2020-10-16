Architecture firm moving into former Rehfeld’s space

0 shares Share

Oct. 16, 2020

The former Rehfeld’s Art & Framing space on Phillips Avenue will be filled by a longtime architecture firm.

VanDeWalle Architects is moving into the 6,000-square-foot space at 210 S. Phillips Ave. after 35 years at 212 S. Phillips Ave.

“The new office will double our current space, allowing us to enhance client services while providing growth opportunities,” said Brad Dietzenbach, a principal partner in the six-person firm and a co-owner of the building.

Recent demolition has been completed on the interior down to the structure, exposing original hardwood flooring, brick walls, steel girder trusses, beams and columns, he said.

“The new office design will be an open office concept emphasizing the original building structural elements while providing multiple breakout meeting spaces,” he said.

“Like our recently remodeled loft (The Loft on Phillips, located above), this extensive remodel is a testament of our commitment to our clients, community and downtown Sioux Falls.”

The hope is to move into the office in March, he said.

Rehfeld’s has relocated to 431 N. Phillips Ave.