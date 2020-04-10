Are you all in on videoconferencing? Take some expert advice

0 shares Share

April 10, 2020

Are you among the many new Zoom users out there? Maybe you’re an occasional videoconferencing user who now feels like a full-time one?

Amos Kittelson has some valuable advice.

The owner of Sidewalk Technologies, which assists businesses with videoconferencing and streaming, has heard from plenty of people in recent weeks as they look for best practices.

“One I know of is using it to create water cooler moments,” he said. “Set up your Zoom meeting on a second device like an iPad, plug it in and keep it connected but muted to your team all day. If you have a question just unmute and ask away. This is a great way to break down the distance and feel more like you’re in the same building.”

The idea is to make videoconferencing as in-person-like as possible, he said.

“When done well, the technology tends to disappear quickly … until you end up looking up someone’s nose.”

He sent out some advice to a team ahead of a five-hour videoconference that he offered to share with others: