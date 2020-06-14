Arnolds Park Amusement Park temporarily closes after area COVID-19 outbreak

0 shares Share

A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Dickinson county, Iowa, has prompted Arnolds Park Amusement Park and a popular local restaurant to temporarily close.

The popular Maxwell’s Beach Cafe also will close June 15 for two weeks.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reported 133 total positive cases in Dickinson County. More than 100 of those have come since June 1.

Arnold’s Park had delayed its season opening until June 3. It closed again June 13.

“We chose to take a short pause with the opening of the park and the museums in the interest of the health and safety of our team members and our guests,” Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO Jeff Vierkant said in a video posted on Facebook.

Staff will continue working to keep the park ready for reopening.

Anyone who has pre-purchased a pass and can’t or prefers not to use it will be able to use it when it is activated, including next year.

Shops in the area remain open including food and beverage options. The Saturday farmers market also is still operating, as is a “yappy hour” or pet-friendly happy hour including music.

Fireworks also continue every Saturday night.

“We still have so much in this area to offer,” Vierkant said. “I just want to encourage people to come out to Okoboji. Enjoy it in a responsible way.”

The hope is “to do our part now and slow the spread in this community so that we can come back together later on and enjoy a great summer season,” the park posted in a statement. “We will reopen when it is safe to do so.”