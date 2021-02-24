As tourism begins to return, new guide will help travel planners connect to Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 24, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by Experience Sioux Falls.

Travel planning is starting to come back, and there’s a new one-stop source for making the most out of your trip to Sioux Falls.

As COVID-19 began to cause a surge of travel-related cancellations last year, Experience Sioux Falls saw the hit like everywhere else.

“When the pandemic first started last March, we had organizations informing us that they were canceling their upcoming meetings, conventions, sports tournaments, you name it. We took a big hit,” executive director Teri Schmidt said.

But instead of focusing on the negatives, Experience Sioux Falls quickly decided to use the downtime to get ready for when things began looking up again.

“The pandemic gave us an opportunity to step back and look at ways we can improve for when things rebound,” Schmidt said.

Here’s one way that already has gotten better: the Experience Sioux Falls planner guide.

For many years, the Experience Sioux Falls sales team has been using a planner guide to help sell the city to meeting and event planners. This primary piece is used to showcase Sioux Falls facilities, hotels, services and more to help planners with anything they might need when it comes to hosting an event in Sioux Falls.

“Our planner guide received some patchwork over the years to help us get by, but we decided it was time for a complete overhaul and start from scratch,” Schmidt said.

After many months of planning and execution with HenkinSchultz, Experience Sioux Falls is proud to have a beautiful new product to help sell Sioux Falls to planners as travel confidence begins to see some optimism moving forward.

This guide truly has it all, from hotel information to shopping, dining and entertainment options.

“We wanted to create something that gives the planners a glimpse of what our city is all about and remind them that they aren’t just hosting a meeting or an event, they’re creating an experience for their attendees,” said Krista Orsack, Experience Sioux Falls director of marketing. “We believe this new planner guide achieved the goal of better aligning with our brand and with our mission to market Sioux Falls as a one-of-a-kind destination.”

Even the locals likely will enjoy taking a look at it. Whether you’re hosting clients or prospective employees, entertaining guests from out of town or looking to get the most out of where you live, this is worth a look.

View the new planner guide here.

There will be a limited number of print copies for the sales team to use since the majority of files are delivered electronically to planners. Have a lead? Experience Sioux Falls is willing to share the guide or portions of it to individuals helping attract business to Sioux Falls.

Contact the sales team today.

In the coming days, the guide will be converted into an interactive book format for enhanced digital viewing and analytics tracking.