Asian restaurant taking over former Taco Town

June 8, 2020

The restaurant space that most recently was Taco Town Buffet is becoming a new Asian concept.

It’s being leased by Paul and Sally Chan, who also run Fuji Sushi & Hibachi at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue and Ramen Fuji at 2300 S. Minnesota Ave. The Chans also were original partners in Tokyo Japanese Cuisine at 57th Street and Louise Avenue.

“We’re thrilled with it,” said Scott Blount of Lloyd Cos., who leased the space. “They’ve been really good restaurant operators in and around the Sioux Falls area, and we’re quite confident they will be successful there.”

While Fuji Sushi & Hibachi is across the street from the Chans’ new restaurant, they are operating in both spaces, Blount said. They are still finalizing the menu and approach for the new location.

Taco Town, at 2700 W. 41st St., closed in late January. Before that, the space had been Cowboy Chicken.