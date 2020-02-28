Augustana reports 99 percent job placement

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 28, 2020

Nearly every graduate of Augustana University in 2019 has found a job in his or her chosen field.

The university reported this week that 99 percent of undergraduates who completed a degree between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, found jobs in their fields. The five-year average is 98 percent.

“It’s not just about getting a job; it’s about getting a good job,” Billie Streufert, assistant vice provost for student success and engagement, said in a statement.

“Whether they just found out they were admitted into a premier professional graduate program or landed their dream job with a Fortune 500 company, the Student Success Center is honored to celebrate with graduates when they update us about the next great adventure on the horizon.”

Twenty-one percent of the class of 2019 is pursuing graduate school or continuing education.

Among those who secured employment and reported their location, 64 percent are working in South Dakota, and 92 percent of those are employed in the Sioux Falls region. In addition to the local impact, graduates self-reported working in 16 states and four other countries.

Top occupational classifications for 2019 grads include:

Health care and technical.

Education.

Business and financial.

Management and sales.

Community and social services.

The median salary reported by 2019 Augustana graduates was $46,785.

Employment data, as well as other post-graduation activities and destinations for members of the Augustana class of 2019, are detailed in the Outcomes Report, which is published by the Augustana Student Success Center.