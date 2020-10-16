Avera leases future Silverstar for more COVID testing

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Oct. 16, 2020

Avera McKennan is opening another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

This one is at Minnesota Avenue and 23rd Street, a former Vern Eide location that recently was bought by Silverstar Car Wash.

Avera has a short-term lease on the property, which allows for six cars to drive through at one time. It will help Avera to increase test collection capacity and alleviate pressure on other testing sites, the system said in a statement.

“When Silverstar heard of our need for additional test collection capacity, they were willing to put their plans on hold and work out a lease agreement with us,” said Dave Flicek, president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center. “We are grateful to Silverstar for their willingness and flexibility to allow us use of this facility for test collection.”

The collection site is expected to open in the next week.

“We are proud to do our part to help Avera with their mission to slow the spread in our area. We had demolition crews in the building when Avera reached out to us, but once we heard of the use, we felt we had to make this work. Silverstar looks forward to construction starting next spring,” co-owner Bryan Slama said.

People who need COVID-19 testing must first contact their clinic by phone, go to Avera.org/covidhotline or call 877-AT-AVERA before showing up at a collection site in person.