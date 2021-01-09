Award-winning executive villas offer exceptional finishes and location

0 shares Share

Move right into an award-winning villa in south-central Sioux Falls, or turn one of its neighbors into your next dream home.

There are two homes left at the Villas on Duluth, an exclusive newly built development at 57th Street and Duluth Avenue.

“It’s essentially impossible to find in-town lots, especially in south-central Sioux Falls, and this puts you right in what is now almost the center of town,” developer and listing agent Pat Beckman said.

“We’ve experienced a lot of interest in these villas, as people have especially enjoyed being able to fully customize their homes. We’ve now only got one unfinished villa remaining plus our outstanding model.”

The model, at 4710 S. Duluth Ave., is a two-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offering 2,744 square feet on the main level. Winner of an Award of Excellence in the 2020 Fall Parade of Homes, this model villa shines with first-class finishes.

“People really enjoy the space,” Beckman said. “Most twin homes don’t get anywhere near this square footage on the main level, and we combine that with top-notch finishes.”

A gleaming open kitchen includes Cambria countertops and sleek, modern cabinetry and tile backsplash.

“And residents in our other villas love the walk-in pantry,” Beckman said. “It has so much storage space plus a full-size kitchen sink and disposal.”

The kitchen leads to a covered deck perfect for outdoor dining against a beautiful landscape.

Wood floors flow into the living room, featuring a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

A large bonus den includes vaulted ceilings plus a fireplace and makes an ideal home office or library.

The master suite is spacious, with a generous walk-in closet.

The master bath even includes a washer and dryer for extra convenient living.

“All the extra touches are here, too,” Beckman said. “The same exceptional finishes you find in the kitchen are carried through the master bath.”

An oversized, heated three-stall garage includes stairs to the walkout lower level, which also can be finished with up to two more bedrooms, two baths and a large family or game room with a wet bar.

“We left this level unfinished so families can customize it for their unique needs, or leave it unfinished if extra storage is what they’re seeking,” Beckman said.

“And all the villas feature poured concrete party walls,” he added. “So there will be no issues with having a shared wall.”

The remaining unfinished villa, at 4700 S. Duluth Ave., is an identical size at 2,744 square feet on the main but has the ability to still customize some of the floor plan.

“It’s at the stud wall stage,” Beckman said. “And we’re offering generous allowances as you select your finishes.”

The current layout also includes two bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large den, walk-in pantry and lower-level walkout that can be finished.

“But as we’ve seen in our other villas, owners can be very creative,” Beckman said. “We have one home, for instance, that only required one bedroom and used the extra space for a large dining room.”

The new owner of this villa also will enjoy 25 hours of service from an interior designer.

“And all our villas are set against spectacular views,” Beckman added. “You’re surrounded by mature trees and rolling landscape which is a real advantage of an address in an established location like this.”

All owners at the Villas on Duluth enjoy snow, lawn and garbage service for $300 per month. The association handles exterior insurance, with owners paying based on the cost of their finished homes.

The model villa is listed at $975,000 while the unfinished villa is $965,000, which includes the finish allowances. For more information or a private showing, click here or contact Pat Beckman at 605-321-7700.