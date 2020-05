12 shares Share

May 4, 2020

The 605 Made Virtual Market drew so many shoppers, we’re bringing it back.

605 Made is a partnership to promote local makers between Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business, sposonored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Retailers Association.

Shop live from noon to 1 p.m. May 15 to snag some handmade and homegrown items that sold out fast during the first show, plus lots of new additions.

And as a bonus, we’re offering a $30 gift card to the Virtual Market this week for just $25 – perfect for those last-minute Mother’s Day shoppers or a treat to yourself. If you don’t end up using it May 15, we’ll still honor it at Knotty Gnome’s handmade store.

To buy a gift card, click here.

To follow the 605 Made Virtual Market Part II on Facebook, click here.

Thanks to all who shopped 605 Made and encouraged us to bring it back!