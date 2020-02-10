Baker to lead St. Patrick’s Day Parade

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 10. 2020

The recently retired CEO of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls will serve as grand marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Bill Baker will celebrate his 60th birthday on the day of the parade, March 14. The 41st annual event begins at 2 p.m. and runs north on Phillips Avenue from 13th to Fifth streets.

Baker, the fourth member of his family to lead the 135-year-old bank since 1910, worked there for 36 years, including the past 19 years as CEO. He remains as the board chair.

While his family roots are predominately English, Baker said a genealogy DNA test shows he has 13 percent Irish blood.

It’s his wife, though, the former Peg McGuire, “who brings legitimacy to this outfit,” Baker said in a news release. She’s already knitting sweaters and vests for their children and grandchildren to wear in the parade.

“Our whole family is excited about the opportunity to play a big role in the St. Patrick’s parade this year,” Baker said. “The bank has always been a part of the activities.”

The bank’s headquarters sits at Ninth and Phillips, where the traditional painting of the shamrock is done each year on the street. That will happen at 11 a.m. March 14.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is planned by the St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza Committee with support from the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. It was moved from March 17 to the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day in 2009.

There’s no entry fee to march in the parade, but participants must register by March 9.