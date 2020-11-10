Banking leader combines career with community involvement

0 shares Share

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Tom DeHaven, vice president at CorTrust Bank.

Name: Tom DeHaven

Age: 41

Hometown: Huron

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

While living in Yankton, S.D., with my wife, Jodi, I received a promotion with the financial institution I was working for at that time to transfer to the Sioux Falls market. The opportunities in Sioux Falls for both my wife and me were incredible, so we decided to make the move and have been here ever since. Plus, being close to home has been great as we raise our three children ages 17, 15 and 10. Jodi is now an administrator for the Sioux Falls Public School District.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

So much keeps me in Sioux Falls: tremendous community, strong local economy, amazing business atmosphere and, most importantly, optimism for the future.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I am very grateful to have a rewarding career that has given me the ability to assist both businesses and consumers with their financial goals. Every business and person have unique circumstances, situations and needs. Being able to listen to my customers’ backgrounds and take that information to create solutions suitable for their end goal is satisfying. Second, I have a leadership team that is unbelievably supportive.

How did you get connected to your industry?

My first job after college was with Citibank. I enjoyed working in the financial sector and was intrigued with the problem-solving piece of what some would say “crunching the numbers.” When we moved to Yankton in 2004, I decided to move laterally into the traditional banking aspect and haven’t looked back.

Describe CorTrust in three words.

Leadership. Community. Innovative.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

I am the “youngest” member of a classic boat club. We travel to Minnesota every year for a boat rally on the Mississippi River.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

Besides sitting on local nonprofit boards, volunteer coaching youth sports and participating as a loaned executive for the Sioux Empire United Way, CorTrust Bank has an internal committee called the Get Involved Committee. This employee-led committee helps coordinate and plan community projects on behalf of CorTrust Bank. These volunteer events are such a great way for CorTrust to get out in our community, while spending time with our family and co-workers to do good. It really exemplifies the family atmosphere CorTrust Bank embodies. Examples of events we have participated in include the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Rake the Town and Habitat for Humanity builds, to name a few.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

My family was really looking forward to having Dave & Buster’s in Sioux Falls. We stopped at the location in downtown Chicago a few years ago while on a family vacation, and it was an attraction we all enjoyed. As Sioux Falls and surrounding communities continue to rise in population, we are on the radar for national franchises looking to expand into this growing market.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I see myself continuing to learn and adapt in the financial sector and taking my experiences into conversation when I meet new people, work with customers and engage in this community. Remaining involved in activities that support others and the community is also a priority for the future. The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce is an exceptional resource for local businesses, and I plan to commit more of my time and energy into this area.