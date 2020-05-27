Barbecue restaurant opens in new building

0 shares Share

May 27, 2020

Squealer’s Smoke Shack is open in its new Tea location.

The barbecue restaurant moved from its original home near Fareway to a new building at 840 Gateway Lane at the main intersection on the northeast edge of town.

In addition to twice as much seating inside – up to 200 diners – the lower patio can seat 100 and the rooftop patio can hold about 90.

But customers will have to wait to watch the sunset from the rooftop deck because it’s still under construction.

“The railing is being welded in sections to move on site and get put up,” co-owner Andrea Kuipers said. “It’s probably going to be a couple weeks.”

Additional outdoor fun will start later this summer. Sand volleyball leagues will run July 21-Sept. 22, with two nights every week of co-ed rec play and one night for co-ed power teams. Registration is open at squealerssmokeshack.com.

Back inside the new building, the menu has expanded with the larger kitchen.

Customers will still find their favorite smoked meat sandwiches, ribs, and mac and cheese, but now there are burgers, flatbread pizzas and salads.

In addition to prime rib on Saturday nights, diners can order ribeye and sirloin steaks Thursday through Saturday nights.

Once the restaurant staff adjusts to the new operation and COVID-19 fears are diminished, Squealer’s will add Sunday brunch, Kuipers said.

For now, hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.