Barbershop offers old-school touch

March 10, 2020

A new barbershop offers an old-school touch for men who need haircuts and shaves.

Luis “Ricky” Gutierrez opened The Alpha Barbershop earlier this year in the Western Centre retail center at 41st Street and Western Avenue.

Gutierrez said he offers walk-in service and specializes in basic haircuts, tapers, fades and straight razor work. He also has two part-timers on staff, Anna Smith and Eric Franey.

While most of the services are tailored for men, “We could do basic cuts for women if they come in, nothing too crazy.”

The barbershop also carries shaving and beard-care products.

Gutierrez said his wife, who is a hairstylist, encouraged him to enter the field.

“I had to go to school in Seattle because they don’t have any schools here,” he said. Since that’s where he lived before moving to Sioux Falls in 2009, he was able to stay with his mom. After completing a nine-month program, he worked at another shop here for two years before deciding to open his own business.

The Alpha Barbershop is big enough to hold a pool table, and Gutierrez said he likes having the extra space.

“I like my place being more open,” he said. “I want customers to communicate with each other, not just me.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.