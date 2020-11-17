Baseball player builds insurance career plus small-business venture

0 shares Share

Nov. 17, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Zak Wallner, a marketing associate at State Farm Insurance and the co-owner of Platinum Bat Co.

Name: Zak Wallner

Age: 26

Hometown: Amherst, Wis.

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

After playing baseball at a junior college in Minnesota, I moved on to play at a DII school in West Virginia and then ended up at USF to finish out my college baseball career. At first, I was just looking for any school to play at after leaving West Virginia; shortly after visiting the area and meeting some teammates and coaches, I quickly realized that Sioux Falls was a great place to be, and I was excited and fortunate for the opportunity to move here and play ball.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

After my three years of college at USF, Sioux Falls really grew on me. Not only did I see the rapid expansion of the city over the short period of time I was here, but I also saw the exciting future of Sioux Falls going forward. There’s many reasons why I stay in Sioux Falls, but one important reason is there are not many places you go in Sioux Falls or South Dakota in general where you don’t feel welcome. The people are amazing here, and Sioux Falls is a great place to grow and succeed.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Building long-lasting and meaningful relationships has to be one of my favorite things about my job. There’s something to learn from everyone, and the connections I make are priceless. Every new person I meet with, talk to and help is an opportunity to grow and learn. I love the “family” atmosphere that State Farm has, and the strength of the company has withstood the tests of time. State Farm continues to be an industry leader, and that makes it very easy to be part of the company.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I’ve been in the insurance industry for a little over two years now, and I love helping people navigate the world of financial services and insurance. I’ve always been interested in finances and advising people on risk mitigation and wealth generation/preservation. I’m a people person, and I can generally talk to just about anyone. It was easy to see that I needed to be in some sort of person-to-person business based on communication, relationship-building and trust. I’ve found that at State Farm with their company culture and reputation as well as the vast array of products designed to fit every individual’s needs.

Describe State Farm in three words.

Authentic. Consistent. Contrarian.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

I was fortunate enough to play a little professional baseball down in the southwestern part of the United States. The team I played on actually won the league championship, and it was a great capstone for my competitive baseball career. I still play amateur baseball here in South Dakota for the Kimball-White Lake Nationals, and we’ve had a great last couple years. I am a serial entrepreneur, and I own a few different businesses currently. One of my main businesses is Platinum Bat Co. LLC, which is headquartered right here in Sioux Falls. The business was started in October of 2017 with a former teammate and friend of mine. We have had great year-over-year growth and expansion. We have players of all levels swinging our bats and using our fielding gloves as well as the other products we offer. It’s been a great way for me to stay in the game.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

One of my favorite ways to give back to the community is by donating or sponsoring teams and events via Platinum Bat Co. We pride ourselves on being “The Players Brand,” and we value our players, teams and organizations that support us. In return, we offer support back. It’s about family at Platinum Bat Co. We’re a yearly sponsor for the USF baseball golf outing, South Dakota high school baseball, South Dakota amateur baseball and other individual teams. I’m always looking for opportunities to give back to the community both personally and professionally. At State Farm, we are fortunate to help with The Banquet, Brandon Valley Food Pantry, Feeding South Dakota, The First Tee program, Brandon Community Foundation. Those are among a few that we enjoy giving back to.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Adventuredome in Las Vegas. It’s an indoor amusement park that has fun for all ages. It would be a cool attraction! Or Margaritaville downtown on the Big Sioux.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Being a State Farm agent and running my own office, helping in that community. I see myself learning more and more every day and constantly growing and developing as an individual. In five years, I see myself surpassing any goals or ideas I could ever set for myself today.