BBQ joint gives up Harrisburg kitchen to focus on Canton site

Jan. 13, 2021

Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse has closed its kitchen in Harrisburg to focus on its Canton location.

Randy and Vanessa Ragatz started their restaurant a year ago, operating out of The Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg. They expanded to Canton in October, serving food out of Bushwhackers Bar & Grill.

“Canton has taken off so much, we’ve both had to be down there,” Vanessa Ragatz said.

Bone Daddy’s serves food in Bushwhackers from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, and “we are hoping to expand hours,” Ragatz said.

The menu includes ribs, smoked meat sandwiches, smoked flatbreads, tacos and more. New flatbread pizzas are coming: loaded mac-and-cheese and shrimp scampi.

“We also try to do something different every day,” she said.

A recent prime rib special was so popular that it might become a monthly offering.

The Ragatzes plan to work with Bushwhackers like they did with the Harrisburg bar to feature Sunday events that will draw motorcyclists in the summer.