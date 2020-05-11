Beautiful walkout ranch offers tranquil setting in south Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 11, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Anthony Harding Luxury Real Estate Marketing.

Privacy, space and an incredibly sought-after neighborhood will be yours in this spacious walkout ranch in south Sioux Falls.

Located at 5008 S. Elderberry Circle, this four-bedroom, 4.5-bath home offers more than 5,400 square feet nestled between Prairie Green Golf Course and the Big Sioux River.

“It’s perfect for daily living or entertaining in an area where homes like this rarely become available,” listing agent Tony Ratchford said.

A phenomenal kitchen features an oversized island and casual dining space, which easily flows to an east-facing deck.

“The home is designed to draw in sunlight, bringing you welcoming light in the morning and shade late day,” Ratchford said. “The views are spectacular.”

The inviting living room is set off by a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and oversized windows.

A formal dining space includes hardwood floors and more outstanding views.

The main floor master suite is a standout, with a cozy fireplace, gorgeous bath and its own den.

“It truly is a luxurious master suite,” Ratchford said. “It feels like a private retreat every time you walk in.”

Each of the four bedrooms also includes its own bathroom, offering plenty of space for guests.

The lower level features an impressive media area, with an adjacent bath and wet bar that quickly will become a favorite family-gathering place.

“It’s a very welcoming area for families and their guests,” Ratchford said. “And it’s a flexible space, with room for a studio, game tables or a fitness space.”

The lower level walks out to a three-season porch perfect for sharing a meal or evening cocktail.

“The property itself is outstanding,” Ratchford said.

“You’ll find the backyard is stunningly peaceful, with a variety of seating areas and excellent landscaping. It’s truly a first-class home in a neighborhood that puts you within minutes of anywhere you’d want to be in Sioux Falls.”

This Executive Home is listed for $849,000. For information, contact Tony Ratchford at 605-359-4100 or Anthony@TopLuxuryRealtors.com.