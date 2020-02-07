Beds & Beds to close mall location

2 shares Share

Feb. 6, 2020

The owner of Beds & Beds is retiring early and closing his second location in The Empire Mall.

“I don’t want to work every darn day anymore,” said Carl Klaudt, who is turning 50. “I’ll still own it and still have to write paychecks. I would like to have more than two days a year off.”

His wife, Lori, is a retired airline employee, “so she gets to travel, so now I get to too.”

Klaudt will close the mall location, which opened in November in the center court on a temporary lease, at the end of March.

His main store at 1017 W. 41st St. will remain open with staff taking care of day-to-day operations. Klaudt is offering sales at both locations to reduce inventory “and make it manageable for the employees” once he’s gone.

“We’ve got very, very good deals,” he said. “Beds & Beds customers end up getting more for their money because we have our own brand on a lot of items.”

He started the business more than five years ago, continuing a career in retail that started as a teenager. For over 30 years, he sold floor coverings at his family’s business, Big Red Carpet Market on North Main Avenue.

Klaudt envisions stepping back after additional training with the staff in April and said he hopes to be a snowbird by next winter.

“I will miss helping customers,” he said. “It’s fun to help them find the right bed.”