Behavioral health therapist

JOB SUMMARY

The behavioral health therapist requires a broad and thorough understanding of human behavior, theories of counseling and psychopathology. May work with a wide range of patient populations and presenting issues, requiring a foundation in a variety of treatment modalities. This role has total independence and responsibility for patient well-being. The behavioral health therapist provides diagnostic assessment, on-site crisis assessment and intervention, and determines need for ongoing care, according to level of clinical ability, medical and psychosocial complexity. Develops treatment plans and implements treatment interventions specific to patient needs. Continually assesses patient’s progress and revises diagnosis, treatment plans and interventions accordingly. Documents treatment sessions. Provides patient progress updates to interdisciplinary team as needed. May educate patient support members about patient issues and interventions. May refer for additional clinical services or to specialists as needed. Must stay current on emerging issues in the profession.

