Big Rig BBQ gives up lease for restaurant

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

What started as a temporary closure of Big Rig BBQ’s restaurant a year ago is officially permanent now, and neighboring Little Caesars is expanding into the space.

Big Rig owners Bob and Nicole Brenner didn’t renew the lease for the space at 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue at the beginning of the year. The amount of effort needed to operate a restaurant wasn’t worth it, he said.

While the restaurant hasn’t been open for a little over a year, they’re still in business doing catering jobs such as weddings and corporate events. Brenner said he’ll do small jobs, those around the size of 20 people, only if he’s already running the smoker for a bigger event.

He has another barbecue-related venture in the works, but he’s not ready to talk about it yet.

“But it won’t be another restaurant where we have to spend all of our life there.”

The Brenners started Big Rig BBQ in 2015, serving take-out Texas-style barbecue from a former drive-thru coffee cabin on South Louise Avenue, with his smoker inside a customized trailer. They opened the restaurant with seating in late 2016. At that time, Brenner was smoking 120 to 150 racks of ribs and 500 pounds of pork butt and brisket in an average week.