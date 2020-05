0 shares Share

May 22, 2020

Class of 2020, here’s a graduation photo opp: your name or picture featured on a billboard around the city.

Sioux Falls-based BookYourBillboard is featuring graduates from area schools as a way to celebrate the senior class.

“Doing our part to help us come together as a community during this pandemic has been a major focus for us at BookYourBillboard, and we felt this was a small part we could contribute to help celebrate these graduating seniors,” co-owner Zach Neugebauer said.

New Technology High School was featured May 20, and Washington High school graduates were on display May 21.

Here’s when to see the rest of the schools: