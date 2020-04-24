Billboard company offers unique deal: Advertise now, pay when Dow reaches 26,000

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 24, 2020

Here’a a different sort of advertising deal: Put your business on a billboard now and pay when the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaches 26,000.

BookYourBillboard is signing a limited number of annual contracts for the offer.

“Prior to the pandemic, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at about 27,000 points, and the economy was very strong at that time,” co-owner Doug Muth said in a statement. “We thought this promotion would be a great way to give back to the community and provide business owners reassurance that they won’t have any new expenses until our economy is back and the outlook is bright. We don’t know how long it will take to get there, but we want Sioux Falls to know that we are here to support you as long as that takes.”

Advertising is usually the first expense to be cut, but industry experts advise that it should be the first line item to be increased during a time of economic downturn, the company said.

For context, the Dow was at about 23,000 today.

Editor’s note: The amount that the Dow needs to reach before the payment is due has been corrected since the article was first published. The company provided incorrect information.