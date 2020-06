0 shares Share

June 10, 2020

The Billie Sutton Leadership Institute has named a new class of Sutton Leaders.

In its second year, 65 people applied for the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute, and 31 nominations were submitted. Twelve Sutton Leaders were selected and kicked off the yearlong leadership training program that focuses on public service and community engagement with a two-day digital event this past weekend.

“South Dakota is home to so many great people dedicated to making our communities and state stronger. It’s an honor and privilege to work with another talented group of emerging leaders focused on giving back and serving others in their communities,” founder Billie Sutton said.

Members of the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute Class of 2020 include: