Biofuels provide boost to rural economies

Feb. 19, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by POET.

Although POET is headquartered in Sioux Falls, the company’s reach extends well beyond the city limits thanks to a network of 28 production facilities across seven states.

All of POET’s production facilities are in rural parts of the Midwest and provide a significant economic impact to farm families and their communities. Providing a key market for farmers is an important mission for the world’s largest producer of biofuels.

To this end, POET recently partnered with Dakota Resources, a nonprofit that focuses on empowering individuals in rural areas to shape their local communities and economies. Dakota Resources offers community coaching, financing for local economic development and a learning network for economic development leaders across the state. The organization partners with more than 50 communities across the state.

“POET made it possible for us to gather more than 30 leaders from small towns at our learning network gathering in Hartford,” said Joe Bartmann, president of Dakota Resources. “We spent two days learning with and from each other about how to lead strong economic development boards. It’s a core skill set that is often forgotten in the big list of ideas and projects.”

Individuals gathered in Hartford for workshops and networking activities and left equipped to make positive change in their communities across the state. Aaron Riswold, finance business partner at POET, spoke to attendees about the economic impact POET brings to rural communities in South Dakota and across the Midwest. One example Riswold highlighted was the impact POET has on the community of Chancellor. Located just 20 miles southwest of Sioux Falls, POET Biorefining—Chancellor employs 67 team members, and the majority live in and around the town.

POET provides the benefits of a large company when it comes to research, innovation and sharing best practices; however, each biorefinery is a local economic engine. As the world’s largest biofuels producer, POET purchases 5 percent of the U.S. corn crop and produces 2 billion gallons of ethanol, 10 billion pounds of distillers’ dried grains and 600 million pounds of corn oil annually.

Yet, when it comes to acting locally, “we provide high-quality, good-paying jobs with benefits to our team members. Their paychecks go to local grocery stores, hardware stores, day cares, restaurants, clinics and schools” said Bart Plocher, general manager of the plant in Chancellor. Plocher said the size of the plant and resultant tax income to the community helps support infrastructure, schools, community programs and other civil services.

During the event, Riswold shared that each POET plant uses local companies for work ranging from equipment repair and maintenance to consumables such as sand and steel. The Chancellor plant engages its local community partners to keep it stocked and operating.

Riswold also highlighted the benefit that plants provide to local farmers. Across its footprint, POET partners with more than 25,000 farmer-suppliers, and most live in the rural communities close to POET plants. The Chancellor plant alone has a capacity of more than 100 million gallons of ethanol annually, which requires more than 35 million bushels of locally grown corn. This adds a valuable domestic market for area farmers.

When you add farmers’ increased access to fuel with higher blends of ethanol, thanks to the approval of year-round sales of E15 and increased retail access, the benefits not only help the environment but also boost farmers’ bottom lines by further increasing the market for their product.

“POET is proud to contribute to the economic prosperities in each of the seven states where we operate,” Riswold said. “In South Dakota alone, our plants consume over 135 million bushels of corn annually. That’s a huge boost to the farmers we purchase corn from and the communities we operate in.”

To further help give back to the communities POET calls home, the company created the Never Satisfied Community Grant program. The grant program empowers its biorefineries to invest in their local communities. Since the program’s inception in 2017, POET plants have awarded 50 grants to the sum of $94,200 for initiatives like backpack programs, food pantries, teen advocacy, community health, youth agriculture education, fire rescue equipment, community spaces, conservation and ecology projects, and education infrastructure.

“We’re thankful that we get to work with really great communities across the Midwest,” said Matt Braun, senior vice president and general manager, POET Plant Management. “Empowering local POET biorefining plants to recognize community initiatives that speak to our Never Satisfied philosophy is a way for us to show gratitude to these communities we live and work in. Through the Never Satisfied Community Grant, our plants are also able to act locally and reach projects and organizations they really care about and believe in.”

This year, 21 plants will participate in the Never Satisfied Community Grant program. Applicants can apply for funding for projects located in or near the communities of the participating plants. Projects should aim to better the lives of local community members. To learn more, click here.