Biotech industry: We’re coming together to fight COVID-19

March 20, 2020
This paid piece is sponsored by South Dakota Biotech.
America’s biopharmaceutical companies are coming together and leveraging decades-long investments in research and treatments to swiftly fight COVID-19.
“Our industry has come together in an unprecedented way to direct all possible resources at this pandemic,” said Joni Johnson, executive director of South Dakota Biotech.
“We hope that our South Dakota biotech community and our broader community will be encouraged by the incredible efforts that are happening.”
According to the international BIO organization and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the industry is undertaking the following measures:
“What we are seeing and hearing about tests, therapeutics and vaccine development is encouraging,” Johnson said. “Our industry mission is to feed, fuel and heal the world, and we know we have the talent and the drive to achieve that, now and going forward.”
The biotech industry has compiled resources for those in the industry and those interested in learning more. To see it, click here.
In addition, there is a new “hub” website for biotech companies to share information, needs and manufacturing capacity.
The national BIO website also includes a list biopharmaceutical innovators “leading the charge” in the fight against COVID-19. One of those is Sioux Falls-based SAB Biotherapeutics, which is working on an antiviral to treat COVID-19.
We think you’ll be encouraged by how the nation’s biotech companies — including a big player in Sioux Falls — are banding together to fight COVID-19.