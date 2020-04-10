Bishop DeGrood discusses unprecedented Easter

0 shares Share

April 10. 2020

Bishop Donald DeGrood is preparing for his first Easter leading the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls during an unprecedented time, with churches closed and services moved online and on television.

Churches throughout the diocese have been offering drive-up blessings and handing out palms and holy water throughout Lent, he said.

St. Joseph Cathedral will have a drive-by Easter blessing Sunday afternoon.

DeGrood was installed as the ninth bishop of Sioux Falls in February.

“It’s been an absolute light for me as a new bishop to see the creativity of the various pastors, even parents who have shared a little bit about what they’re going to do on Easter Sunday and how this is going to be a special year for them,” DeGrood said.

One priest plans to carry a heavy cross through the streets on Good Friday to honor the Crucifixion, and the faithful can follow in their cars.

Most churches will hold Easter and Holy Week services online. The diocese airs a Mass on television, streams on YouTube, and individual parishes also have been airing services through their websites and social media.

If you are planning to attend church services virtually, “my suggestion is to create a little space within the home where there can be that attentiveness,” DeGrood said. “It could be in some little corner, some little niche, some room.” Add a cross and some imagery to help create the right mind-set, he suggested.

DeGrood suspended Masses and church-related gatherings indefinitely March 18.

He acknowledged many might be struggling with a multitude of challenges during the pandemic.

“Those thoughts and feelings are very normal and completely understandable,” he said. “Like my dear mother says, ‘It’s just not the same.’ She’s right. Be open and honest. Talk it out.”

The Catholic Foundation for Eastern South Dakota has started a relief fund for those affected by COVID-19.