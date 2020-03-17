Bishop suspends Catholic Masses in Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

March 17, 2020

Bishop Donald DeGrood has suspended all Masses in the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls indefinitely.

That includes what he calls small gatherings. It takes effect March 18.

The Roman Catholic Church’s move follows decisions last week by churches of many denominations to hold services online. The diocese previously had removed Catholics from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass.

The Catholic Diocese plans to have online services and continue to televise its Sunday Mass, which also is available online.

To view a message from the bishop, click below.