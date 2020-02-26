Boutique reopens after big renovation

0 shares Share

Feb. 26, 2020

Chelsea’s Boutique has reopened with a new look.

The downtown boutique at 220 S. Phillips Ave. closed for a few days this week to change out everything from top to bottom, including new shelving, fixtures, wallcoverings and lighting.

“I love it,” owner Chelsea Giedd said. “I think it’s absolutely beautiful. Shopping will be so much nicer because it has a fresh and inviting environment.”

The changes were largely influenced by customer feedback, she said.

Antique dressers that used to hold folded items were replaced, so most merchandise now is hanging because customers said they didn’t prefer folding and unfolding items.

Here’s a look at some “before” and “after” photos.

Bamboo pendant lighting will illuminate the back of the store, which customers had said could be dark.

“Our goal is always to have the best in-store experience, so we take feedback from customers to heart,” Giedd said.

A new denim wall allows for expanded inventory.

An increase in accessory space is supporting new lines of underwear, bralettes and handbags.

Wall art also is designed to lighten up the space and communicate the boutique’s mission of empowerment.

“It was brown, and now it’s a soft, white color,” Giedd said. “We really tried to focus on a boho fresh feel, which is where our social media presence was, so we wanted the store to match that.”

The boutique will hold an 11th anniversary celebration March 5-8 including in-store discounts and giveaways.