Boutique to close storefront, return to original business model

Jan. 22, 2021

After analyzing her sales, boutique owner Carrie Thompson arrived at the answer she needed: It made the most sense to return to her business roots.

So the owner of Butterfly Boutique will close her store at 2119 S. Minnesota Ave. on Jan. 30 and return to mostly online sales.

“I had a lot of people ordering online and picking up in store,” said Thompson, who opened the storefront in 2018 on the second floor of the Southway Center before moving to the ground floor.

“The traffic coming off the street wasn’t buying … so it just seemed logical to go back to where I started and go back to being an online boutique.”

She still plans to do pop-up shops and vendor events and use a display room set up in her home. Customers can set up a time to try on items there or browse.

“I’m excited to see where the boutique goes over this next year,” Thompson said. “I am considering possibly a warehouse or a mobile truck after a year or so. Time will tell what will happen. I haven’t made any concrete decisions yet on that front.”

She has new inventory arriving for her three-year anniversary and online relaunch. Merchandise is 60 percent off right now, plus a lot of furniture, fixtures and decor are for sale.

There will be shorter business hours the rest of the month: