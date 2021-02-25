Brandon coffee shop adds Mr. Donuts, Gypsy Trading Co., Food Truck Alley

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 25, 2021

While coffee remains the king of Kingbird Coffee Shop, the Brandon business is providing an avenue for several other ventures.

The latest addition will be doughnuts from a new Sioux Falls shop.

The coffee house on Splitrock Boulevard plans to start selling Mr. Donuts on Monday.

“We’re excited,” owner Billy Cutrer said. “They’re made fresh, and they’re local.”

Kingbird will be the exclusive outlet in Brandon for Mr. Donuts, said Kim Ueng, a partner in the doughnut shop that opened in January on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

“We’re going to have pretty much everything out there that we have here,” Ueng said.

Kingbird also is serving as the new retail outlet for Gypsy Trading Co., which Cutrer and his wife, Ellison, own. The marketplace, which features locally made, handcrafted items, had its own storefront in the same retail center, which the couple owns, until closing a year ago.

Now, Ellison Cutrer is working with a half-dozen vendors to stock a few displays in the coffee shop, which is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Also starting next week, Kingbird and another tenant in the retail center, Tally-Ho Art Gallery, will host food trucks two evenings every month in the parking lot.

Food Truck Alley will be held on the first and third Thursdays of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. Until the weather warms up, tables and chairs will be set up inside the art gallery for diners. Kingbird will stay open later and will sell beer from Sioux Falls brewer Severance Brewing Co.